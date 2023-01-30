UK Tanks Challenger May Arrive on Front Line in Ukraine Before Summer - Defense Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that British tanks Challenger 2 could arrive on the front line in Ukraine before the summer, in May or closer to Easter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that British tanks Challenger 2 could arrive on the front line in Ukraine before the summer, in May or closer to Easter.

"Obviously, for security reasons, I can't tell exactly the timings. But what I can say is: it starts with training on individual operations or platforms, then on training on being able to join together with formation units to fight as a formed unit, because that's important, and then from where in those tanks will be put in.

What I can say is will be this side of the summer, or May, or probably towards Easter time," he said, answering the lawmakers' question, when British tanks would appear on the front line in Ukraine.

Earlier, UK Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence Alex Chalk said that the UK planned to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine at the end of March, and training of the Ukrainian military to service them was to begin on Monday this week.