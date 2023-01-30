UrduPoint.com

UK Tanks Challenger May Arrive On Front Line In Ukraine Before Summer - Defense Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 10:38 PM

UK Tanks Challenger May Arrive on Front Line in Ukraine Before Summer - Defense Secretary

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that British tanks Challenger 2 could arrive on the front line in Ukraine before the summer, in May or closer to Easter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that British tanks Challenger 2 could arrive on the front line in Ukraine before the summer, in May or closer to Easter.

"Obviously, for security reasons, I can't tell exactly the timings. But what I can say is: it starts with training on individual operations or platforms, then on training on being able to join together with formation units to fight as a formed unit, because that's important, and then from where in those tanks will be put in.

What I can say is will be this side of the summer, or May, or probably towards Easter time," he said, answering the lawmakers' question, when British tanks would appear on the front line in Ukraine.

Earlier, UK Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence Alex Chalk said that the UK planned to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine at the end of March, and training of the Ukrainian military to service them was to begin on Monday this week.

Related Topics

Ukraine Wallace United Kingdom March May From

Recent Stories

Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - ..

Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - National Hockey League

7 minutes ago
 FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consu ..

FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consultative session for domestic w ..

7 minutes ago
 Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away Fro ..

Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away From Disputed Islets

7 minutes ago
 Federal Capital's hospitals put on high alert

Federal Capital's hospitals put on high alert

6 minutes ago
 McIlroy comes through 'battle' to edge bitter riva ..

McIlroy comes through 'battle' to edge bitter rival Reed in Dubai

11 minutes ago
 Terrorism foremost national security challenge: Pr ..

Terrorism foremost national security challenge: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.