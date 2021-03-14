UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Tanks Inferior To Russian Armored Fighting Vehicles - Report On UK Military Capability

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 01:00 PM

UK Tanks Inferior to Russian Armored Fighting Vehicles - Report on UK Military Capability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) UK armored vehicles, which are significantly outdated, would succumb to the Russian artillery power if there was an armed conflict between the two parties, the United Kingdom's Defense Committee said in a report on the country's military capability published on Sunday.

"Were the British Army to have to fight a peer adversary”a euphemism for Russia” in Eastern Europe in the next few years, whilst our soldiers would undoubtedly remain amongst the finest in the world, they would, disgracefully, be forced to go into battle in a combination of obsolescent or even obsolete armoured vehicles, most of them at least 30 years old or more, with poor mechanical reliability, very heavily outgunned by more modern missile and artillery systems and chronically lacking in adequate air defence. They would have only a handful of long-delayed, new generation vehicles, gradually trickling into the inventory, to replace them," the 60-page-long report said.

It specified that the initiatives to modernize UK armored fighting vehicles were stalled because of "repeated delay, indecision, and technical obstacles." In its current state. The UK army's armored capability is likely to be outmatched by "a peer adversary," a term often referred to Russia in the report.

Besides, the report noted that the 2014 military conflict in Ukraine demonstrated to the United Kingdom and its NATO allies that Russia had a high armored capability that is being modernized promptly.

The report concluded that the state of UK armored forces raises concern, as the country's armored capability seems to have fallen behind quantitatively and qualitatively.

Related Topics

NATO World Army Ukraine Poor Russia Europe Vehicles United Kingdom Sunday

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

15 minutes ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

12 hours ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.