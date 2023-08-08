Open Menu

UK Targets 19 Individuals, Entities In New Russia-Related Sanctions - Foreign Office

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions targeting 10 individuals and nine entities from multiple countries that are allegedly destabilizing Ukraine or supporting the Russian government, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"(A total of)19 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions," the notice read.

High-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials as well as board members of Iran's Paravar Pars Company have been added to the list alongside Swiss and Slovak nationals who are allegedly supporting Russia through business operations in strategically significant sectors.

An UAE-based company called Aeromotus Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Trading LLC, Iran's Paravar Pars Cоmpany as well as Turkey's Azu International Ltd Sti and Turkik Union Dijital Teknoloji Donusum Ofisi have also been sanctioned for their alleged supply of technologies used by the Russian military.

Three Russian companies � LLC Staut, LLC Testkomplekt and SMT-ILogic � have also been put on the sanctions list.

Furthermore, the UK slapped sanction on six Belarusian enterprises, including optoelectronics companies BelOMO, JSC Peleng and JSC Kidma Tech. Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant, Gomel Radio Plant and 2566 Radioelectronic Armament Repair Plant have also been sanctioned.

