UK Tax Authority Revokes Recognition Of Moscow Stock Exchange Starting From Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) UK Tax Service announced that it had revoked recognition of the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX) on Thursday.

"As restrictions on UK investors remain in place, HMRC has revoked the Moscow stock exchange's designation as a recognised stock exchange with effect from 5 May 2022," the tax authority said in a statement.

MOEX received the status of a recognized stock exchange market on January 5, 2011. The removal of MOEX's recognized stock exchange status will limit the access to certain UK tax treatments and reliefs for future investments.

