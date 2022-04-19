UK Tax Authority to Revoke Recognition of Moscow Stock Exchange

The United Kingdom's tax authority on Tuesday proposed to revoke the Moscow Stock Exchange's (MOEX) recognized status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The United Kingdom's tax authority on Tuesday proposed to revoke the Moscow Stock Exchange's (MOEX) recognized status.

"The UK's tax authority, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), has today, April 19, announced its intention to revoke the MOEX status as a recognised stock exchange," the UK government said in a statement.

The removal of MOEX's recognized stock exchange status, given by the HMRC, will limit the access to certain UK tax treatments and reliefs for future investments.