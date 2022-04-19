UrduPoint.com

UK Tax Authority To Revoke Recognition Of Moscow Stock Exchange

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 06:25 PM

UK Tax Authority to Revoke Recognition of Moscow Stock Exchange

The United Kingdom's tax authority on Tuesday proposed to revoke the Moscow Stock Exchange's (MOEX) recognized status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The United Kingdom's tax authority on Tuesday proposed to revoke the Moscow Stock Exchange's (MOEX) recognized status.

"The UK's tax authority, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), has today, April 19, announced its intention to revoke the MOEX status as a recognised stock exchange," the UK government said in a statement.

The removal of MOEX's recognized stock exchange status, given by the HMRC, will limit the access to certain UK tax treatments and reliefs for future investments.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange United Kingdom Moscow Stock Exchange April Government

Recent Stories

IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at ..

IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at Least 5.7% in 2022 - Economic ..

21 seconds ago
 Projected Average Oil Prices to Increase in 2022 B ..

Projected Average Oil Prices to Increase in 2022 By Almost $30 to $106.83 Per Ba ..

23 seconds ago
 Commissioner expresses annoyance over dilapidated ..

Commissioner expresses annoyance over dilapidated Hyderabad Bypass condition

26 seconds ago
 POA conducts online doping workshop

POA conducts online doping workshop

27 seconds ago
 Revenue employees held protest against vandalism i ..

Revenue employees held protest against vandalism in Sub Registrar office by lawy ..

4 minutes ago
 Ankara Launches Operation Against Kurds on Border ..

Ankara Launches Operation Against Kurds on Border With Iraq - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.