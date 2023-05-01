UrduPoint.com

UK Teachers May Donate $1.25 Each To File Lawsuit Against Ofsted Watchdog - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) A group of UK senior school leaders is calling on teachers to donate 1 pound sterling ($1.25) each to file a lawsuit against the UK's Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted) after its inspections presumably catalyzed an end to teaching careers and caused mental health crises, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

The collective legal challenge comes in light of the death of the Berkshire Primary headteacher, Ruth Perry, who took her own life in January while awaiting an inspection report that downgraded her school from "outstanding" to "inadequate", the report said.

"There are thousands of people working in education who will be overjoyed to see Ofsted made answerable for the many careers they have ended and the fear and stress they have caused," a school leader heading the Fair Judgement group and working at a primary school in northwest England was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The lawsuit is expected to establish that the Ofsted's inspection regime is "flawed," and not sufficiently transparent about the criteria to downgrade schools based on evidence about "unfair" judgments and their "devastating impact" collected from teachers, governors, parents and former inspectors in the UK, the report added.

Recently, UK teachers' living conditions have been complicated by high energy and food prices. In April, a poll by the UK's National Education Union (NEU) showed that almost a quarter of UK teachers (23%) and 26% of support staff working in UK educational institutions have been skipping meals to survive the cost-of-living crisis in the country, while 85% of teachers and 81% of support staff were reducing home heating to save money on energy.

