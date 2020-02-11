UrduPoint.com
UK Team Tests China Virus Vaccine On Mice

Tue 11th February 2020

UK team tests China virus vaccine on mice

A team of UK scientists believe they are among the first to start animal testing of a vaccine for the new coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,000 people and spread around the world

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :A team of UK scientists believe they are among the first to start animal testing of a vaccine for the new coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,000 people and spread around the world.

Researchers at Imperial College London said their ultimate goal was to have an effective and safe way of halting the SARS-like strain's spread by the end of the year.

"At the moment we have just put the vaccine that we've generated from these bacteria into mice," Imperial College London researcher Paul McKay told AFP in an interview on Monday.

"We're hoping that over the next few weeks we'll be able to determine the response that we can see in those mice, in their blood, their antibody response to the coronavirus." Scientists across the world are racing to develop a way to stamp out the new strain of a well-known virus that has been successfully combatted in the past.

Imperial College London said it cannot be sure how advanced other teams' research is at the moment.

China's Xinhua state news agency cited a local news report as saying that a Shanghai university also injected a test vaccine into mice on Sunday.

