UK Teen Faces Sentencing Over Murders That Sparked Riots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A UK judge is due on Thursday to sentence a teenager who murdered three young girls in a stabbing spree last year that sparked the country's worst riots in over a decade.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty earlier this week to the killings at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England, as well as to 10 counts of attempted murder and possessing a blade.

He also admitted producing a biological toxin -- ricin -- and possessing an Al-Qaeda training manual.

Judge Julian Goose is scheduled to sentence the teenager at Liverpool Crown Court from 11:00 am (1100 GMT), after his guilty plea on Monday halted his impending trial.

Goose has warned that Rudakubana faces a long custodial sentence.

Rudakubana's multiple appearances in court to date have been marked by his uncooperative behaviour, repeatedly refusing to speak and declining to stand in court on Monday, where he muttered "guilty" to each of the charges.

Family members of the victims are expected in court for the sentencing.

The teenager's rampage in July shocked people in the UK.

