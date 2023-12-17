Open Menu

UK Teen Found In France Arrives Back In Britain: Police

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 12:30 PM

UK teen found in France arrives back in Britain: police

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Alex Batty, a British teen who went missing six years ago and was found this week in southwest France, has arrived back in the UK, police said Saturday.

"It gives me great pleasure to say Alex has now made his safe return back to the UK after six years," Matt Boyle of Greater Manchester Police told reporters at the force's headquarters in northwest England.

The 17-year-old earlier Saturday boarded a KLM flight at Toulouse, headed to London via Amsterdam.

He was accompanied by British police officers and a family member, said Boyle.

"This moment was undoubtedly huge for him and his loved ones, and we are glad that they have been able to see each other again after all this time," he added.

Batty will be returned to his maternal grandmother, with whom the British justice system entrusted his custody before his mother abducted him, aged 11, in 2017 while on holiday in Spain.

For six years, including two in France, he lived a "nomadic" life in a "spiritual "community", never staying more than several months in the same place.

The teen was found in the middle of Wednesday night by a delivery driver after he had escaped and was walking along a road for four days, a deputy prosecutor told a news conference on Friday evening.

He is in good health and does not appear to have been abused in the years since his abduction, according to the doctor who examined him.

His mother, Melanie Batty, has yet to be found and could be in Finland, Leroy said.

Alex Batty told investigators he had not suffered any physical violence during the past six years.

Leroy said on Friday that the teenager decided to escape when his mother announced she was going to go to Finland, where she is "likely" to be now.

Related Topics

Police France Driver Road Doctor London Toulouse Amsterdam Same Manchester Spain United Kingdom Finland 2017 Family All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

13 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

13 hours ago
Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

13 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

13 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

13 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

13 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

13 hours ago

More Stories From World