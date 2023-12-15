UK teen missing for years to return home from France

(@FahadShabbir)

Toulouse, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A British 17-year-old found in France six years after going missing in Spain is to return home to England in the coming days, British and French authorities said Friday.

Alex Batty, originally from the northern English city of Oldham, was picked up by a driver in a mountainous area in southern France, with checks by French and British police confirming his identity.

Police have said they suspect his mother and grandfather of abducting him in 2017 when he was 11, under the pretence of going on holiday in Spain, and then living in alternative lifestyle communes in Spain and subsequently the French Pyrenees.

"Our priority is to get him back to the UK and getting back to his family in Oldham as soon as possible.

.. I expect it to happen over the next few days," Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes of Greater Manchester Police told reporters.

His grandmother, who according to British media reports is his legal guardian, has expressed delight over his discovery.

"We are waiting for the grandmother to come and get him. We are waiting to set up repatriation with the British," the public prosecutor for the Toulouse region Samuel Vuelta-Simon told AFP.

"He is in a safe place. Social services have taken care of him," he added, without specifying Alex Batty's exact location. Some British media reports however suggested the grandmother may be too frail to travel.