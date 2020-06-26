UK Teen Who Threw French Boy Off London Gallery Jailed For Life
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:16 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A troubled British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy off a viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery was on Friday jailed for life.
Judge Maura McGowan told Jonty Bravery, 18, he would spend at least 15 years in custody for attempting to murder the boy in front of horrified crowds on August 4 last year.