UK Teen Who Threw French Boy Off London Gallery Jailed For Life

UK teen who threw French boy off London gallery jailed for life

A troubled British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy off a viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery was on Friday jailed for life

A troubled British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy off a viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery was on Friday jailed for life.

Judge Maura McGowan told Jonty Bravery, 18, he would spend at least 15 years in custody for attempting to murder the boy in front of horrified crowds on August 4 last year.

More Stories From World

