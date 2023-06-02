UrduPoint.com

UK Teenager Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Planning Terror Attack - Court

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 09:00 PM

UK Teenager Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Planning Terror Attack - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) London's Old Bailey criminal court on Friday sentenced 19-year-old Matthew King to life imprisonment with a minimum of six years before right to parole on charges of planning a terrorist attack on the police and military.

"The sentence of this court is one of custody for life with a minimum of six years," judge Mark Lucraft said in the verdict broadcast on television and the internet.

The teenager reportedly started to take interest in islam, attend mosques and watch Muslim videos on YouTube in 2020.

King's mother, concerned about his behavior, reported her son to the police's Prevent counterterrorism program.

According to a written plea document from the defense, cited by the Sky broadcaster, King wanted to go to Syria and join the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

King also reportedly shot a video and said that if his plan to go to Syria was disrupted, he would carry out an attack in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Internet Police Syria Russia London United Kingdom Criminals 2020 YouTube Muslim TV From Court

Recent Stories

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on eva ..

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on evacuation plane

2 minutes ago
 National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tac ..

National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tackling climate change, hosting ..

2 minutes ago
 NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

12 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

12 minutes ago
 Bullet raided body of woman found

Bullet raided body of woman found

8 minutes ago
 Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in dif ..

Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in different crimes

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.