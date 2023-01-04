UrduPoint.com

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln In 'Drone Superhighway'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 09:01 PM

The digital unit of British telecom giant BT announced Wednesday a cash injection of 5 million pounds ($6 million) in a project spearheaded by drone firm Altitude Angel, which seeks to create the country's first "drone superhighway" for faster delivery of goods

BT said the 165-mile drone corridor spanning airspace above Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry and Rugby was set to be "the largest and longest network of its kind in the world."

The project seeks to connect towns and cities as well as transport and package delivery hubs across England, which in turn will allow BT to unlock a lucrative "drone economy," estimated to be worth 45 billion pounds by 2030.

The investment will allow Altitude Angel to roll out a technology that detects drones and enables them to share the airspace with crewed aviation. In the long term, it will be expanded nationwide, potentially transforming essential services � from search and rescue to fast transportation of medical supplies.

