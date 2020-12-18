UK telecoms company Openreach to create 2,500 jobs

Openreach, a division of British telecoms giant BT, announced Friday plans for 2,500 new engineering jobs across the UK next year as it upgrades broadband services

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Openreach, a division of British telecoms giant BT, announced Friday plans for 2,500 new engineering jobs across the UK next year as it upgrades broadband services.

Work on connecting households and offices to faster and more reliable broadband will see supply chains create a further 2,800 jobs, it added.

"Openreach today bucked the prevailing economic trend by creating 5,300 new UK-based engineering jobs... during 2021," a statement said.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak hailed the announcement, coming one day after he again extended the government's furlough scheme paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Throughout this crisis, I've been clear that our number one economic priority is to protect jobs so I'm delighted to welcome this announcement," Sunak said in the joint statement.

Openreach also announced a commitment to upgrade its 27,000 vehicles to electric by 2030.