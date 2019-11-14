UK tells EU will not name commissioner before election

The UK government has written to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to say it will not nominate a British member to her top team before its December 12 election

A spokesman for von der Leyen's European Commission transition team told AFP on Thursday she had received the letter from British authorities overnight.

Separately, EU sources told AFP von der Leyen has had legal advice that the lack of a British commissioner will not prevent her team from taking office.