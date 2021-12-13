UrduPoint.com

UK Tells Russia To 'de-escalate Tensions' With Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

UK tells Russia to 'de-escalate tensions' with Ukraine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him to "de-escalate tensions" with Ukraine, Downing Street said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him to "de-escalate tensions" with Ukraine, Downing Street said.

The British leader echoed concern from the G7 on Sunday about the build-up of Russian forces on the border, urging a diplomatic solution to the stand-off, his office said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel issue joint statement following Bennet ..

UAE, Israel issue joint statement following Bennett’s official visit to UAE

3 minutes ago
 European Union Unwilling to Discuss Migrant Crisis ..

European Union Unwilling to Discuss Migrant Crisis With Belarus - Lukashenko

3 minutes ago
 SSP takes notice of drug peddling video, accused a ..

SSP takes notice of drug peddling video, accused arrested

3 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured in Kohlu landmine blas ..

One killed, another injured in Kohlu landmine blast

3 minutes ago
 CEO HESCO directs officials to activate customer s ..

CEO HESCO directs officials to activate customer service centres

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of trainee ASPs visit Karachi Police Of ..

Delegation of trainee ASPs visit Karachi Police Office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.