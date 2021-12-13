UK Tells Russia To 'de-escalate Tensions' With Ukraine
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:30 PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him to "de-escalate tensions" with Ukraine, Downing Street said
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him to "de-escalate tensions" with Ukraine, Downing Street said.
The British leader echoed concern from the G7 on Sunday about the build-up of Russian forces on the border, urging a diplomatic solution to the stand-off, his office said.