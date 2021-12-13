UrduPoint.com

UK Tells Russia To 'de-escalate Tensions' With Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

UK tells Russia to 'de-escalate tensions' with Ukraine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him to "de-escalate tensions" with Ukraine, Downing Street said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him to "de-escalate tensions" with Ukraine, Downing Street said.

The British leader echoed concern from the G7 on Sunday about the build-up of Russian forces on the border, urging a diplomatic solution to the stand-off, his office said.

His intervention comes after a two-day meeting of the G7 in which the grouping's top diplomats warned Moscow of "massive consequences" if it invades the former Soviet state.

Direct contact between London and Moscow has been rare since London expelled dozens of Russian diplomats following a chemical weapon attack in the English city of Salisbury.

Britain blamed Russia for the 2018 attempted murder of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the Cold War-era nerve agent Novichok.

It had already accused the Kremlin of being behind the radiation poisoning death of another former Russian agent, Alexander Litvinenko, in London in 2006.

Downing Street said Johnson told Putin of his "deep concern" at the Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine, which Moscow says is defensive.

He "reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to deescalate tensions and identify durable solutions," the government statement said.

"The prime minister emphasised the UK's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and warned that any destabilising action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences."The G7, made up of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, unanimously condemned Russia and warned it of severe repercussions in similar language.

All options, including wide-ranging political and economic sanctions, were on the table if Russia ignores a diplomatic solution, officials indicated.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada France Germany London Vladimir Putin Salisbury Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Border Sunday 2018 From Government Top Weapon

Recent Stories

White House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longe ..

White House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Ir ..

28 seconds ago
 4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

29 seconds ago
 COAS lauds synergised efforts of all stakeholders ..

COAS lauds synergised efforts of all stakeholders in implementing Karachi Transf ..

31 seconds ago
 Macron Hopes to Agree With Hungary on Migration Po ..

Macron Hopes to Agree With Hungary on Migration Policy

32 seconds ago
 President, Governor discuss situation in Punjab

President, Governor discuss situation in Punjab

36 seconds ago
 US tornado deaths at 78, likely to rise

US tornado deaths at 78, likely to rise

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.