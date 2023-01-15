UK Temporarily Recalls Its Ambassador From Iran After Execution of UK-Iranian Dual Citizen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says London has temporarily recalled the British ambassador from Iran over the execution in Iran of former Deputy Defense Minister and UK-Iranian dual citizen Alireza Akbari.

"We're holding the regime to account. The UK has today: sanctioned the Iranian Prosecutor General (Mohammad Jafar Montazeri); summoned the Charge d'Affaires; temporarily recalled the UK Ambassador for consultation," Cleverly said on Twitter on Saturday.

He added that the UK's response was not limited to the aforementioned actions and that London was considering additional measures.

Iranian media reported on Saturday that the Iranian authorities had executed Alireza Akbari on charges of spying on behalf of the British ntelligence. Earlier in the week, Cleverly urged the Iranian government to overturn Akbari's death sentence, calling the decision politically motivated and demonstrating disregard for human life.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the execution of Akbari in Iran, saying on Saturday that it was a "callous and cowardly act."