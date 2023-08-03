Open Menu

UK Temporarily Reduces Embassy In Niger Due To Post-Coup Insecurity - Foreign Office

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

UK Temporarily Reduces Embassy in Niger Due to Post-Coup Insecurity - Foreign Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The UK embassy in Niger is temporarily reducing the number of employees over insecurity anticipated on the back of the recent military coup in the African country, the UK Foreign Office said on Thursday.

"Due to the security situation the British Embassy in Niamey is temporarily reducing the number of its staff," the ministry said in its travel advice.

The Foreign Office a new demonstration by Niger's M62 movement on Thursday, which may lead to violence and unrest.

It reminded British nationals in Niger that France had offered evacuation to "European nationals" and no commercial alternatives were available.

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said one group of UK nationals was already evacuated from Niger by France.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum. On Sunday, the 15-member Economic Community of West African States gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. The military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger's neighbors, warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.

France launched evacuation flights from Niger this week. One of its four evacuation planes also accepted Japanese nationals, Japan's government said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Foreign Office France Mali Niamey Lead United Kingdom Burkina Faso Japan Niger May July Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

3 minutes ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

57 minutes ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

11 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

12 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

13 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

13 hours ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

14 hours ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

14 hours ago

More Stories From World