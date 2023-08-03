UK Temporarily Reduces Embassy in Niger Due to Post-Coup Insecurity - Foreign Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The UK embassy in Niger is temporarily reducing the number of employees over insecurity anticipated on the back of the recent military coup in the African country, the UK Foreign Office said on Thursday.

"Due to the security situation the British Embassy in Niamey is temporarily reducing the number of its staff," the ministry said in its travel advice.

The Foreign Office a new demonstration by Niger's M62 movement on Thursday, which may lead to violence and unrest.

It reminded British nationals in Niger that France had offered evacuation to "European nationals" and no commercial alternatives were available.

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said one group of UK nationals was already evacuated from Niger by France.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum. On Sunday, the 15-member Economic Community of West African States gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. The military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger's neighbors, warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.

France launched evacuation flights from Niger this week. One of its four evacuation planes also accepted Japanese nationals, Japan's government said on Thursday.