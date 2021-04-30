UrduPoint.com
UK Terror Suspect Arrested At French Border - Police

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

UK Terror Suspect Arrested at French Border - Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) A 37-year-old UK national with Syria ties was arrested at the entrance of the Channel Tunnel near the northern French port of Calais on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts and being a member of a proscribed organization, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday.

According to the statement, the arrest was made on Wednesday within the UK control zone in France's Coquelles as part of a pre-planned operation by officers from the police's Counter Terrorism Command.

The police later obtained a warrant of further detention from the court to keep the suspect in custody until May 4, while inquiries continue.

