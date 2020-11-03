UK Terror Threat Level Raised to Severe From Substantial - Home Secretary

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), a MI5-affiliated intelligence office responsible for assessment UK terror threat levels, raised the nationwide one to severe from substantial, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), a MI5-affiliated intelligence office responsible for assessment UK terror threat levels, raised the nationwide one to severe from substantial, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Tuesday.

"The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe. This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat. The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police," Patel said on Twitter.