UK, Thailand To Establish Long-Term Partnership To Lower Carbon Emissions - UK Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The mutual signing of  letter of intent between the United Kingdom and Thailand would establish the long-term partnership for the transition to low carbon energy, cut energy costs, and create new jobs in Thailand, the UK Embassy in Bangkok said on Thursday.

From the UK side the document was signed by a representative of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and from Thailand's by a representative of the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency under the Ministry of Energy.

"We applaud Thailand for its efforts to improve energy efficiency and so help businesses and people save money. I am sure that the signing of this Letter of Intent today with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency will ensure the continuation of our ambitious partnership to lower carbon emissions, cut energy costs, and create job opportunities," UK Ambassador to Thailand H.

E. Brian Davidson said, as quoted in the press release.

The partnership to work together on energy efficiency will be carried out under the UK's ASEAN Low Carbon Energy Programme.

The main areas of cooperation will be the development of a more advanced methodology and analysis to evaluate energy efficiency, the creation of an appropriate regulatory environment and market opportunities for energy service companies, the support of the implementation of Thailand's Energy Efficiency Plan 2018, and enhancing the development and implementation of energy performance standards for electric motors in industrial sector.

