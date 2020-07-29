UrduPoint.com
UK Think Tank Alleges That Russia, China Targeting Germany During Interference Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) A fresh report published by a UK think tank on Wednesday has accused Russia and China of targeting Germany through efforts to interfere in the European country's democratic and economic processes.

The report was authored by journalist John Kampfner and published by the UK's Royal United Services Institute. Kampfner claimed in the report that Moscow and Beijing have different methods of exerting their influence.

"Germany is on the frontline of Russian and Chinese hybrid actions of interference and influence in Europe. The tactics used by China and Russia vary. Russia's activities are largely political, attempting to undermine public confidence in democratic institutions. China's have been focused mainly on economic asset," Kampfner wrote in the report.

The journalist added that Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor will have a difficult task in attempting to realign Berlin's relationship with Moscow, particularly as regional leaders in several eastern states have called for the easing or cancellation of EU sanctions on Russia.

China has also increased its influence in the European country through rising exports and an increasing number of company takeovers, the journalist said.

The Russian government has consistently denied other countries' accusations of interference and meddling. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that a recent UK parliamentary committee report on alleged Russian interference in the UK democratic process lacked evidence and specific facts.

At the same time, the Chinese government has heavily criticized Western countries amid the public unrest in Hong Kong. Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry representative Wang Wenbin offered a formal protest against the EU's conclusions on Hong Kong's new security law, calling it an attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs.

