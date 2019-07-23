UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Think Tank Says Johnson Shutting Parliament To Finish Brexit Would Set Bad Precedent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:20 PM

UK Think Tank Says Johnson Shutting Parliament to Finish Brexit Would Set Bad Precedent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Nicholas Cobb, the chairman of the Westminster Russia Forum think tank, told Sputnik on Tuesday that a possible decision of Boris Jonson, who is set to become the United Kingdom's next prime minister, to suspend the parliament in order to force through a no-deal Brexit would set a dangerous precedent and undermine the credibility of his government.

"This would be an explosive thing to do - If you look at the makeup of Parliament there are significant forces against him and he would struggle for support from his own benches if he did this. The Queen would, I assume, grant it but at what cost - his government would lose credibility very quickly and would set a dangerous precedent," Cobb said.

Earlier in the day, Johnson, who pledged to leave the European Union with or without a withdrawal deal by October 31, was elected new Conservative party leader.

According to Cobb, finalizing Brexit by October 31 is a "tough task" but it is still possible to accomplish it if the sides manage to overcome the major sticking points.

"I think he [Johnson] will play for an expanded and more palatable version of the [Brexit] deal, which is the best outcome - a no deal walk-away is in no ones real interest but if needed, yes I think he would walk," he stressed.

Last week, the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament, approved amendments to make it harder for the government to suspend the parliament as part of an effort to force through a no-deal exit from the European Union.

Earlier in July, Johnson refused to take the possibility of proroguing the parliament off the table.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Russia Parliament European Union United Kingdom Tank Brexit July October From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

50 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences After Dadash ..

4 minutes ago

Ambassador of South Korea calls on Punjab Governor ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister's US visit to set new dimensions fo ..

4 minutes ago

Israel Must Stop Demolishing, Seizing Palestinian ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.