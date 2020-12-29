UK Think Tank Says Most Firms Could Afford Switch to Four-Day Work Week

A UK-based think tank has said on Tuesday that most companies in the country could afford the switch to a four-day work week, given that any reduction of hours would be offset by increased productivity and price increases

In a fresh report that used data from over 50,000 leading UK firms, the Autonomy think tank said that a four-day work week, with no loss in pay, could be affordable in both best- and worst-case scenarios.

"We find that a four day week with no loss of pay would be affordable for most firms once the initial phase of the Covid-19 crisis has passed," Autonomy said in the report.

In the best-case scenario, the switch to a four-day working week, with no reduction in pay, would be offset by greater worker productivity and price increases. On the other hand, Autonomy predicts that problems would only arise in the worst-case scenario if the move to a four-day week was done too quickly.

The think tank called on the government to begin assessing whether a four-day working week could be implemented in the public sector.