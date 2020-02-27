The UK government should establish a new global nature conservation program that receives one billion pounds ($1.29 billion) in state funding annually and is tied to investment offered to developing countries, a prominent think tank stated in a report published on Wednesday

The Bright Blue think tank made the recommendation alongside 49 other proposals to the government to help improve the UK's environmental record ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow in November.

"At COP26, the UK should announce a new target to be the biggest funder of global conservation efforts in proportional terms through ODA and the establishment of a new 'Global Nature Conservation Fund' of at least 1 billion per year from the UK ODA budget," the think tank said.

Between 2010 and 2013, the UK government spent just 75 million pounds annually on global biodiversity conservation, the think tank reported. Bright Blue's proposals would see this figure increase to at least 1 billion pounds per year, which would be tied to official development assistance funds, in order to ensure the UK can become a global leader in nature conservation.

"The UK is a world leader in climate change mitigation, most recently shown through being the first major economy to adopt a net-zero emissions target. But there is a need and an opportunity to do the same for biodiversity - to become a global green giant on conservation.

The current Government is starting to show that global leadership. But we need more new and ambitious conservation policies, both at home and abroad. 2020 is a critical year for the UK to step up," Patrick Hall, a Bright Blue researcher, said in a press release accompanying the report.

Other measures proposed by the think tank include a ban on single-use black plastic, increases in fines for littering, and the creation of wildlife equivalent of the Magnitsky clause, which would allow London to freeze the UK-based assets of individuals known to commit species and habitat destruction.

"The landmark Environment Bill making its way through Parliament sets us on an ambitious course outside the EU and will cement the UK's global leadership. Reports such as this from Bright Blue are always welcome and eagerly anticipated by policymakers both inside and outside government," Zac Goldsmith, the UK Foreign Office's minister of state for pacific and the environment, said in the press release.

The Environment Bill, which includes measures such as increasing charges on single-use plastics and creating legally binding targets to tackle air pollution, was reintroduced to the House of Commons on January 30.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called 2020 a defining year of climate action and has pledged that the UK will take the lead in finding solutions to meet the challenge of climate change.