UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Think Tank Urges Gov't To Create Global Nature Conservation Fund Of $1.29Bln Per Year

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:17 PM

UK Think Tank Urges Gov't to Create Global Nature Conservation Fund of $1.29Bln Per Year

The UK government should establish a new global nature conservation program that receives one billion pounds ($1.29 billion) in state funding annually and is tied to investment offered to developing countries, a prominent think tank stated in a report published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The UK government should establish a new global nature conservation program that receives one billion Pounds ($1.29 billion) in state funding annually and is tied to investment offered to developing countries, a prominent think tank stated in a report published on Wednesday.

The Bright Blue think tank made the recommendation alongside 49 other proposals to the government to help improve the UK's environmental record ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow in November.

"At COP26, the UK should announce a new target to be the biggest funder of global conservation efforts in proportional terms through ODA and the establishment of a new 'Global Nature Conservation Fund' of at least 1 billion per year from the UK ODA budget," the think tank said.

Between 2010 and 2013, the UK government spent just 75 million pounds annually on global biodiversity conservation, the think tank reported. Bright Blue's proposals would see this figure increase to at least 1 billion pounds per year, which would be tied to official development assistance funds, in order to ensure the UK can become a global leader in nature conservation.

"The UK is a world leader in climate change mitigation, most recently shown through being the first major economy to adopt a net-zero emissions target. But there is a need and an opportunity to do the same for biodiversity - to become a global green giant on conservation.

The current Government is starting to show that global leadership. But we need more new and ambitious conservation policies, both at home and abroad. 2020 is a critical year for the UK to step up," Patrick Hall, a Bright Blue researcher, said in a press release accompanying the report.

Other measures proposed by the think tank include a ban on single-use black plastic, increases in fines for littering, and the creation of wildlife equivalent of the Magnitsky clause, which would allow London to freeze the UK-based assets of individuals known to commit species and habitat destruction.

"The landmark Environment Bill making its way through Parliament sets us on an ambitious course outside the EU and will cement the UK's global leadership. Reports such as this from Bright Blue are always welcome and eagerly anticipated by policymakers both inside and outside government," Zac Goldsmith, the UK Foreign Office's minister of state for pacific and the environment, said in the press release.

The Environment Bill, which includes measures such as increasing charges on single-use plastics and creating legally binding targets to tackle air pollution, was reintroduced to the House of Commons on January 30.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called 2020 a defining year of climate action and has pledged that the UK will take the lead in finding solutions to meet the challenge of climate change.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Foreign Office United Nations Parliament Budget London Same Glasgow Lead United Kingdom Tank January November 2020 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Two killed, two injured as car turned turtle in Kh ..

4 minutes ago

Eurasian Economic Commission Says Any Disintegrati ..

4 minutes ago

PEMRA clarifies news item

4 minutes ago

EU 'Digs Its Own Grave' by Pushing Russia Closer t ..

11 minutes ago

Well-equipped law university to be established in ..

11 minutes ago

Kaaba key-holder to deliver sermon in Sialkot mosq ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.