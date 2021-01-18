UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Think Tank Warns Gov't Peak Of Living Standards Crisis If COVID-19 Benefits Terminated

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:35 PM

UK Think Tank Warns Gov't Peak of Living Standards Crisis If COVID-19 Benefits Terminated

The Resolution Foundation called on the UK government on Monday to not cancel the 20 pound ($27) uplift to Universal Credit benefits, warning that the worst hit of the pandemic on living standards of low-income households was still ahead despite the vaccine-driven economic recovery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Resolution Foundation called on the UK government on Monday to not cancel the 20 pound ($27) uplift to Universal Credit benefits, warning that the worst hit of the pandemic on living standards of low-income households was still ahead despite the vaccine-driven economic recovery.

Universal Credit (UC) combines six benefits paid monthly to low-income UK citizens, regardless of their employment circumstances. The weekly 20-pound uplift was introduced as part of the UK government's public economic support package during the pandemic. Later on Monday, the UK parliament will vote on whether to keep the uplift beyond April.

"The coming year is set to mark the peak of the pandemic-induced living standards downturn for households, especially those on lower incomes, even as the economy enjoys a vaccine-induced recovery," the foundation said in a press release, citing findings of its annual report Living Standards Outlook, which examines national economic trends from the lenses of household income, rather than GDP.

According to the report, the pandemic-driven decrease of housing costs and low inflation in combination with the "unprecedented" state support, including a 6-billion-pound UC increase, made the typical household income in the United Kingdom in 2020 flat, growing by just 0.

1 percent. And while the UK Office for Budget Responsibility predicts national GDP to rise 10.4 percent in the coming year, as cited in the report, the Resolution Foundation expects typical household incomes to fall by around 0.4 percent amid rising unemployment if the government revokes benefit boosts.

"The withdrawal of the �20 a week uplift to Universal Credit from April will lead to a particularly tough 2021 for low-income households, who could see their real incomes fall by more than 4 per cent (or by �600 to �12,800 for a household at the 20th percentile) in 2021-22," the press release read, warning that this would lead to national relative poverty rate grow from 21 percent to 23 percent by 2024-25.

Conversely, if the government keeps the UC uplift and continues to advance the economic recovery, this will ensure a 5.7-percent increase of income across all categories and prevent some 820,000 UK children from going into poverty, the foundation said.

Related Topics

Resolution Parliament Vote Budget Lead United Kingdom April 2020 All From Government Housing Employment

Recent Stories

TAQA Group to support Abu Dhabi Sustainability Wee ..

9 minutes ago

Slovenia Believes Open Skies Treaty Should Be Univ ..

49 seconds ago

UK Watchdog Says Only 10% of Police Officers Fired ..

51 seconds ago

Around 8,383 KM additional gas pipelines being lai ..

3 minutes ago

Court hearing on Navalny detention already underwa ..

3 minutes ago

Brother kills brother in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.