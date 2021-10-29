UK threatens more checks on EU fishing boats in deepening row

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday warned it may implement more checks on European Union fishing boats if France carries out its threat to take retaliatory measures in a deepening row over post-Brexit access rights.

Britain would consider "launching dispute settlement proceedings" and "other practical responses, including implementing rigorous enforcement processes and checks on EU fishing activity in UK territorial waters", a government spokesman said.