UrduPoint.com

UK Threatens More Checks On EU Fishing Boats In Deepening Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:35 PM

UK threatens more checks on EU fishing boats in deepening row

Britain on Friday warned it may implement more checks on European Union fishing boats if France carries out its threat to take retaliatory measures in a deepening row over post-Brexit access rights

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday warned it may implement more checks on European Union fishing boats if France carries out its threat to take retaliatory measures in a deepening row over post-Brexit access rights.

Britain would consider "launching dispute settlement proceedings" and "other practical responses, including implementing rigorous enforcement processes and checks on EU fishing activity in UK territorial waters", a government spokesman said.

Related Topics

France European Union United Kingdom May Government

Recent Stories

Swiss Confederation President attends country&#039 ..

Swiss Confederation President attends country&#039;s National Day celebrations a ..

11 minutes ago
 All stakeholders will be taken on board for Baloch ..

All stakeholders will be taken on board for Balochistan's development: Quddus Bi ..

9 seconds ago
 Commissioner Larkana Chairs Divisional Polio Task ..

Commissioner Larkana Chairs Divisional Polio Task Force

11 seconds ago
 Pakistan take on Afghanistan in hunt for top spot

Pakistan take on Afghanistan in hunt for top spot

13 seconds ago
 Raja Rashid visits vaccination centers to review f ..

Raja Rashid visits vaccination centers to review facilities to COVID-19 patients ..

14 seconds ago
 US targets Iran's drone program with sanctions

US targets Iran's drone program with sanctions

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.