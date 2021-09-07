UrduPoint.com

UK Threatens To Halt Funding To France Over Poor Efforts At Stopping Migrants - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

UK Threatens to Halt Funding to France Over Poor Efforts at Stopping Migrants - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The United Kingdom will withhold funding from France, promised in a July deal obligating the latter to crack down on migrants crossing the English Channel, if a record number of illegal crossings persists, Home Secretary Priti Patel reportedly told lawmakers.

On July 21, the two countries signed a deal, under which London is to pay Paris 54 million Pounds ($74 million) for efforts to curb migrants crossing the Channel by boat, including through deploying more security forces and installing surveillance equipment.

"We've not given them a penny of the money so far and France is going to have to get its act together if it wants to see the cash. It's payment by results and we've not yet seen those results. The money is conditional," Patel told Conservative members of parliament, as quoted by The Times.

The statement comes as the UK is said to have recorded close to 1,000 migrants crossing the Channel on Monday, exceeding the previous daily record of 828 people, registered on August 21.

The French managed to intercept only 193 illegal migrants on that day, which is less than a fifth of the total number. Overall, since the deal was signed in July, over 3,500 illegal crossings have been registered, while the French have prevented less than half of this number, according to the newspaper, citing sources.

Should these figures be confirmed, the total number of crossings will exceed 13,500, up from last year's 8,420.

Patel intends to raise the issue at an upcoming meeting with her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, as part of G7 consultations later this week. The secretary is reportedly to decide whether to pay or hold the money back.

The British government expects France to improve its efforts to reach at least a 75% interception rate at the English Channel, sources told the newspaper.

Related Topics

Parliament France London Paris United Kingdom Money July August From Government Million

Recent Stories

Russia Seeks Allies Help in Revisiting Imperial Ja ..

Russia Seeks Allies Help in Revisiting Imperial Japan's WWII Crimes - Federal In ..

3 minutes ago
 Taliban to Announce Formation of New Afghan Gov't ..

Taliban to Announce Formation of New Afghan Gov't on Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Specialise ..

UAQ Ruler inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Specialised Hospital

12 minutes ago
 Johnson Confirms Tax Hike to Pay for Health, Socia ..

Johnson Confirms Tax Hike to Pay for Health, Social Care Reform in UK

12 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches &#039;It’s ..

UAE Government Media Office launches &#039;It’s Possible&#039; film series to ..

57 minutes ago
 Aerospace leaders to outline roadmap of industry a ..

Aerospace leaders to outline roadmap of industry at Dubai Airshow 2021 conferenc ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.