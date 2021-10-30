UK Threatens to Retaliate Against French Fishing Curbs as Post-Brexit Row Deepens

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The United Kingdom warned France on Friday that it would consider launching trade dispute proceedings as the UK-EU row over fishing rights continues to heat up.

France on Wednesday threatened to ban British ships from offloading their catch in some of its English Channel ports from November 2 and seized a British trawler on Thursday, allegedly for operating without a license, after the UK refused to grant French fishing boats more access to its waters.

UK Minister for Europe Wendy Morton summoned French Ambassador Catherine Colonna in London to express concern over these "unjustified measures" that, if implemented, would put the EU in breach of their post-Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the British foreign office said.

"The UK will consider taking further action as necessary, including the possibility of launching dispute settlement proceedings under the TCA and of other practical responses, including implementing rigorous enforcement processes and checks on EU fishing activity in UK territorial waters," it added.

The UK's Brexit minister David Frost met with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London on Friday in an effort to resolve this and other post-Brexit disputes. A UK government spokesperson said they would meet again in Brussels next week.