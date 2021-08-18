UrduPoint.com

UK To Accept 20,000 Afghan Refugees - Home Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the United Kingdom would accept 20,000 Afghan refugees fleeing from the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

"Our new Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme will welcome up to 20,000 people who have been forced to flee Afghanistan, with the first 5,000 arriving in the next year," Patel wrote in an article for the Telegraph.

The United Kingdom will offer sanctuary primarily to women and girls, who are "facing a chilling future" under the Taliban's rule as well as Afghan interpreters, teachers and community workers, who worked alongside the UK mission. Some 2,000 Afghan nationals, who assisted the UK Armed Forces in Afghanistan, have been settled in the UK since late June, the secretary added.

The home secretary called on other European countries to engage in Afghan refugee resettlement programs.

"The UK is also doing all it can to encourage other countries to help. Not only do we want to lead by example, we cannot do this alone," the official stated.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. The takeover resulted in many people currently trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

