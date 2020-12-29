UK to Accept Hundreds of Afghans Who Helped Fight Taliban - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The UK Defense Ministry will allow hundreds of Afghans who risked their lives working for the British military in Afghanistan move to the United Kingdom if they risk persecution by the Taliban, media said Tuesday.

This was confirmed by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace who tweeted that he and Home Secretary Priti Patel "have been determined to stand by the people who stood by us!"

The ministers believe that a possible peace deal between Kabul and the Taliban, coupled with the militants' advances across Afghanistan, could threaten the lives of Afghan officials, embassy employees and interpreters who had worked alongside UK forces, the Daily Mail cited the ministry as saying.

"Under the new scheme, anyone facing imminent risk such as intimidation or threat to life will be offered priority relocation regardless of employment status, rank or role, or length of time served," the ministry said in a statement to the daily.

The plan will be unveiled in April. It will offer relocation to former embassy support staff, politicians, security officials in counter-terrorism roles and interpreters pictured "in the public eye." Those who were fired from their position with the UK military would be assessed on a case-by-case basis, provided they prove to be in immediate danger.