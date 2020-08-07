UK to Address Migrants Issue with France after Surge in English Channel Crossings

UK Immigration Minister Chris Philp will travel to France next week to discuss with French authorities further actions "to stop and reduce" illegal migration after a recent increase in the number of migrants crossing the English Channel, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) UK Immigration Minister Chris Philp will travel to France next week to discuss with French authorities further actions "to stop and reduce" illegal migration after a recent increase in the number of migrants crossing the English Channel, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Friday.

"The immigration minister will be visiting France again, I believe next week, to discuss how we can step up that co-operation and take further action, further measures and stronger measures as required to stop and reduce the tide of boats coming," Sunak told Sky news broadcaster.

Sunak admitted that he was "frustrated" after the Home Office confirmed that a total of 235 migrants were intercepted on Thursday while trying to reach the English coasts.

"Obviously France is a safe country for migrants to be. We all want to see these crossings reduced and, pending the outcomes of those conversations, we can decide on the best next steps to take," the Chancellor added.

Sunak did not confirm, however, reports that the government was considering to deploy Royal Navy vessels to patrol the Channel, and told the broadcaster that he "wouldn't want to speculate on exactly what measures will be put in place".

Meanwhile, human rights organization Detention Action accused the UK government of "passing the buck" to France on the migrant's issue.

"This is a completely man-made problem, and its actually the UK government that has been passing the buck for a really long time. This is not a Frances problem", director Bella Sankey told ITV News Channel tv.

According to British media reports, a total of 3,948 people has crossed the English Channel in more than 300 boats so far this year.