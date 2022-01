UK to Allocate $118 Million to Support Stable Governance, Energy Independence in Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The UK government will allocate more than $100 million to support energy independence in Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's press service said in a statement.

"UK announces 88m ($118 million) of aid to support stable governance and energy independence in Ukraine," according to the statement.

"88 million of new funding, including from the UK's Good Governance Fund, announced today will... aid efforts to reduce Ukraine's reliance on Russian energy supplies," it said.