UK to Allocate $118 Million to Support Stable Governance, Energy Independence in Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The UK government will allocate more than $100 million to support energy independence in Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's press service said in a statement.

"UK announces £88m ($118 million) of aid to support stable governance and energy independence in Ukraine," according to the statement.

"£88 million of new funding, including from the UK's Good Governance Fund, announced today will... aid efforts to reduce Ukraine's reliance on Russian energy supplies," it said.