UrduPoint.com

UK To Allocate $124Mln For Working Group To Develop Next Generation AI - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 06:50 PM

UK to Allocate $124Mln for Working Group to Develop Next Generation AI - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The UK government said on Monday it would allocate an initial 100 million Pounds ($124 million) for a working group responsible for developing a special type of artificial intelligence ” safe and reliable foundation models, including large language models like ChatGPT and Google Bard.

"£100 million to kickstart the delivery of the government's major ambitions for the UK's capability in safe and reliable foundation models has been announced by the Prime Minister and Technology Secretary," the government said in a statement.

Foundation models represent a type of artificial intelligence systems capable of processing "massive data sets which can be used for a wide range of tasks across the economy," the UK government noted, adding that the development and introduction of such technologies would contribute to the global competitiveness of the UK's economy.

"By investing in emerging technologies through our new expert taskforce, we can continue to lead the way in developing safe and trustworthy AI as part of shaping a more innovative UK economy," UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the business Connect conference, which brings together the government and industry.

The UK government's decision follows a new governmental strategy adopted in March and aimed at turning the country into a "technology superpower" by 2030. In accordance with the document, priority will be given to developing six areas, namely artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, engineering biology, producing semiconductors, telecommunication technologies and data.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Google Technology Business Lead United Kingdom March Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to MontrÃ©al in July

1 minute ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

1 minute ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

2 minutes ago
 Star-studded line-up of international authors for ..

Star-studded line-up of international authors for Sharjah Children&#039;s Readin ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Police launches â€˜Mariners&#039; Meetâ€™ in ..

Dubai Police launches â€˜Mariners&#039; Meetâ€™ initiative to strengthen communi ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat to ..

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat tower fires

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.