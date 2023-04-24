UK to Allocate $124Mln for Working Group to Develop Next Generation AI - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The UK government said on Monday it would allocate an initial 100 million Pounds ($124 million) for a working group responsible for developing a special type of artificial intelligence ” safe and reliable foundation models, including large language models like ChatGPT and Google Bard.

"£100 million to kickstart the delivery of the government's major ambitions for the UK's capability in safe and reliable foundation models has been announced by the Prime Minister and Technology Secretary," the government said in a statement.

Foundation models represent a type of artificial intelligence systems capable of processing "massive data sets which can be used for a wide range of tasks across the economy," the UK government noted, adding that the development and introduction of such technologies would contribute to the global competitiveness of the UK's economy.

"By investing in emerging technologies through our new expert taskforce, we can continue to lead the way in developing safe and trustworthy AI as part of shaping a more innovative UK economy," UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the business Connect conference, which brings together the government and industry.

The UK government's decision follows a new governmental strategy adopted in March and aimed at turning the country into a "technology superpower" by 2030. In accordance with the document, priority will be given to developing six areas, namely artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, engineering biology, producing semiconductors, telecommunication technologies and data.