UK To Allocate $200 Million To Combat COVID-19 In Yemen - Foreign Secretary Raab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:10 AM

UK to Allocate $200 Million to Combat COVID-19 in Yemen - Foreign Secretary Raab

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The UK will allocate 160 million Pounds sterling ($200 million) to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and overcome the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"This targeted UK aid package will mean the difference between life and death for thousands of Yemenis who now also face the threat of coronavirus.

Our support will help ensure families can feed themselves and access clean water and medical care," Raab said in a statement ahead of the UN conference on Yemen's humanitarian crisis.

"I pay tribute to aid workers on the frontline who are working around the clock to get help to where it is needed. To achieve lasting peace, Yemeni leaders must urgently agree to the UN Special Envoy's peace plan to bring an end to this terrible conflict," the UK foreign secretary said.

