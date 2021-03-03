UrduPoint.com
UK To Allocate $2.3Bln For COVID Vaccination Program In 2021 - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The UK government will allocate an additional 1.65 billion British Pounds ($2.3 billion) in fiscal year 2021-2022 to roll out the vaccination program, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said.

"Our incredible vaccination program has shown the world what this country is capable of, so I'm providing an extra 1.

6 billion pounds today to continue the rollout and improve our future preparedness," Sunak said in parliament while presenting his budget statement.

Of this amount, 28 million British pounds is expected to be allocated to expand vaccine testing capabilities, support clinical trials and improve the UK's ability to rapidly acquire samples of new COVID-19 variants.

A study to test the effectiveness of combinations of different vaccines against the coronavirus, including research on the effectiveness of the third vaccine dose, will be funded in the amount of 22 million British pounds.

