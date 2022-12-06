UrduPoint.com

UK To Allocate $609Mln To Schools, Colleges To Ensure Energy Efficiency - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Schools and colleges in England will receive 500 million Pounds ($609 million) to enhance energy efficiency, save on bills during winter and manage energy consumption, the UK government said on Tuesday.

"Schools and colleges in England will be allocated a share of 500 million pounds to spend on energy efficiency upgrades, helping to save on bills during the winter months and manage energy consumption. This will not only help them save money, but it will make them more energy efficient during the cold period and increase winter resilience for future years," the UK government said in a statement.

On average, Primary schools will get 16,000 pounds each, secondary schools will receive 42,000 pounds each and a group of further education colleges will benefit from 290,000 pounds. Improvements may include installing better heating controls, insulation to reduce heat loss or switching to energy efficient lighting, the statement read.

The funding is part of the government's Energy Bill Relief Scheme, designed to support schools and colleges this winter until spring, the statement added.

In late October, the Observer newspaper reported, citing data from the National Association of Head Teachers, that 90% of UK schools will run out of money by the beginning of the next school year owing to rising energy bills and forced salary increases.

Western countries have been facing a massive energy crisis, struggling to fill their gas reserves in time for the heating season in the aftermath of sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. The conflict resulted in significant disruptions in supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households, fueling fears that many will have to choose between food and heating.

