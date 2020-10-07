UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Allocate $6.4 Million In Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine - Foreign Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:50 AM

UK to Allocate $6.4 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The UK will allocate 5 million Pounds sterling ($6.4 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement.

The relevant announcement will be made during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's two-day visit to London on October 7-8.

"As part of the visit, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reaffirm the UK's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity... Dominic Raab will also announce £5m of humanitarian aid to support communities in eastern Ukraine who have been affected by the conflict and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic," the FCO said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit London United Kingdom October Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

8 hours ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

8 hours ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

8 hours ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

8 hours ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.