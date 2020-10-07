UK to Allocate $6.4 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The UK will allocate 5 million Pounds sterling ($6.4 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement.

The relevant announcement will be made during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's two-day visit to London on October 7-8.

"As part of the visit, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reaffirm the UK's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity... Dominic Raab will also announce £5m of humanitarian aid to support communities in eastern Ukraine who have been affected by the conflict and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic," the FCO said.