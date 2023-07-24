Open Menu

UK To Allocate $872Mln To Complete High-Speed Railway In Southern Turkey - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 11:01 PM

UK to Allocate $872Mln to Complete High-Speed Railway in Southern Turkey - Gov't

The United Kingdom will allocate 680 million pounds ($872 million) to enable the completion of a 177-mile-long high-speed electric railway in southern Turkey, the UK government's export credit agency said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The United Kingdom will allocate 680 million pounds ($872 million) to enable the completion of a 177-mile-long high-speed electric railway in southern Turkey, the UK government's export credit agency said on Monday.

"UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK government's export credit agency, has underwritten ��781m of financing - equivalent to �680m - to support construction of a 286km (177 miles) high-speed electric railway in southern Turkey," the agency said in a statement.

The rail track will connect the city of Mersin with the cities of Adana, Osmaniye and and Gaziantep. Its final construction will be carried out by Turkey's Ronesans Holding with the funds provided through UKEF's Buyer Credit Facility.

"Offering a lower-emission transport link between Turkey's second-largest container port and inland cities over 150 miles away, the railway is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by over 150,000 tonnes a year," the statement read.

UKEF collaborated with J.P. Morgan, ING Bank and BNP Paribas, which provided the loan, as well as with SACE and OeKB, the Italian and Austrian export credit agencies that provided reinsurance, to make this deal possible for Turkish rail infrastructure, the UK government added.

The project will also help with the restoration of areas affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which hit Turkey in February.

Related Topics

Loan Earthquake Turkey Bank Gaziantep Adana United Kingdom February Government Million

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional Presi ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional President of Chad

2 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

3 minutes ago
 Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fix ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fixation of MPRs of 25 new drugs

2 minutes ago
 In cooperation with Presight, Maldives Police Serv ..

In cooperation with Presight, Maldives Police Service inaugurates Centre of Exce ..

18 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks President of ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks President of Azerbaijan for favorable LNG a ..

2 minutes ago
Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

44 minutes ago
 NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female stu ..

NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female students scandal

44 minutes ago
 WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken ..

WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken areas of Balochistan

44 minutes ago
 Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party ..

Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party's Nominee in 2024 US Presiden ..

44 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute owne ..

Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute ownership certificates among the f ..

44 minutes ago
 Two suspects held in injured condition after encou ..

Two suspects held in injured condition after encounter

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World