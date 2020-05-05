UrduPoint.com
UK To Allocate $926 Million To Coronavirus Response - Prime Minister Johnson

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:40 AM

UK to Allocate $926 Million to Coronavirus Response - Prime Minister Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The UK will allocate 744 million Pounds ($926 million) for international cooperation in the response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had previously recovered from COVID-19, said.

"The UK is the biggest donor to the efforts of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to find a vaccine," Johnson said at a virtual coronavirus response conference.

"We have committed up to £744 million for the global response to coronavirus, including our pledge of £388 million for the vital research and development of vaccines, treatments and tests, and that is the focus of today's conference," he said.

