UK to Allocate $926 Million to Coronavirus Response - Prime Minister Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The UK will allocate 744 million Pounds ($926 million) for international cooperation in the response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had previously recovered from COVID-19, said.

"The UK is the biggest donor to the efforts of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to find a vaccine," Johnson said at a virtual coronavirus response conference.

"We have committed up to 744 million for the global response to coronavirus, including our pledge of 388 million for the vital research and development of vaccines, treatments and tests, and that is the focus of today's conference," he said.