MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The UK government said on Saturday that it would spend 150 million Pounds ($188.5 million) to help Ukrainian refugees move into their own homes and find work.

"Ukrainians in the UK will be helped into their own homes as part of a 150 million pounds funding allocation. The funding will be divided across the UK according to the number of Ukrainians in each nation: c.109 million pounds for England, c.30 million pounds for Scotland, c.8 million pounds for Wales and around c.2 million pounds to Northern Ireland. Funding can be used by councils to help Ukrainian families into the private rental sector, help them get jobs, and continue sponsorship for guests' second year in the UK," the UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said in a statement.

The statement added that the "Homes for Ukraine" program had welcomed more than 124,000 Ukrainians in the United Kingdom.

The UK Department for Transport also announced that it would increase the validity of Ukrainian refugees' driving licenses in the UK from one year to three, the statement noted.

In March 2022, the UK government launched the "Homes for Ukraine" scheme, which allowed local authorities, individuals or charities to provide temporary and free housing to refugees from Ukraine and "receive a monthly 350 pounds thank-you payment during guests' first 12 months, rising to 500 pounds a month during the following 12 months."