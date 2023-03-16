UrduPoint.com

UK To Allocate Total Of $12.6Mln To Moldova, Georgia To Counter 'External Interference'

Published March 16, 2023

UK to Allocate Total of $12.6Mln to Moldova, Georgia to Counter 'External Interference'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will announce the allocation of an additional 10 million Pounds ($12 million) to Moldova and 500,000 pounds to Georgia to help the countries in their fight against "external interference," the UK government said on Thursday.

The new provisions will be announced during Cleverly's visit to both countries on Thursday and Friday.

"The Foreign Secretary will announce UK government plans to bolster Moldova's resilience to this malign interference through an additional £10million of funding for economic and governance reforms ... To help strengthen democracy in Georgia, the UK will also be providing £500,000 aimed at creating an environment for free and fair elections in 2024, protecting them from external interference," the government said in a press release.

The UK authorities linked the aid with Russia's alleged "malign activity" and attempts to undermine democracy, sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Moldovan and Georgia.

"We must reinforce their resilience to Russia's hybrid threats, safeguard the democratic choices of their people and protect them from the threat on their doorstep," Cleverly was quoted as saying in the statement.

In February, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Russia was allegedly seeking to change the constitutional order in the country with the participation of the Moldovan opposition, including the Sor party. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, said that Moscow wants to have good relations with Chisinau, adding that the Moldovan government was using accusations against Russia to divert public attention from its failure to tackle the current political and economic crises.

In March, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko also said that Moscow was concerned about attempts by the United States and its allies to create new stress points on Russia's borders, in particular in neighboring countries such as Georgia and Moldova.

Grushko's statements came amid the recent escalation of the situation in Georgia, which witnessed mass protests against a draft bill on foreign agents earlier in March, and an attempted terrorist attack against officials of the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria by suspects linked to a Ukrainian intelligence service.

