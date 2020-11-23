UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Allow Vulnerable Victims To Give Evidence Via Videolink In All Crown Courts

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 03:31 PM

UK to Allow Vulnerable Victims to Give Evidence Via Videolink in All Crown Courts

Vulnerable victims in the United Kingdom will now have the opportunity to have their cross-examination interviews conducted outside of the courtroom and have the video later played during the trial, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Vulnerable victims in the United Kingdom will now have the opportunity to have their cross-examination interviews conducted outside of the courtroom and have the video later played during the trial, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release on Monday.

The option to conduct cross-examination interviews outside of the courtroom will be available during crown court trials to vulnerable victims such as children or those who suffer from a debilitating condition, the ministry said.

"This technology seeks to minimise stress and ensure they can provide their best evidence, without reducing a defendant's right to a fair trial," Justice Minister Alex Chalk said in the press release.

The interviews will be conducted at a date close to the time of the offense, according to the press release.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said that holding the interviews at an early date should reduce the stress felt by those required to give testimony.

"Waiting for the trial process can inevitably add to their anxiety so the fact this measure can significantly reduce the time they have to wait to give evidence will make a huge difference. In the current circumstances, we know reducing delay is more important than ever," Penhale said in the press release.

The new system has been piloted for victims of sexual and modern slavery offenses at crown courts in Leeds, Kingston-Upon-Thames, and Liverpool, the ministry said, adding that more than 350 victims and witnesses have so far taken part.

Related Topics

Technology Liverpool Leeds United Kingdom From Best Court

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Says Tested Negative for Covid ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Signs Into Law Bill Raising Income Tax to 15 ..

4 minutes ago

Unidentified Gunman Opens Fire, Wounds Police Offi ..

4 minutes ago

African football chief Ahmad Ahmad handed five-yea ..

4 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

9 minutes ago

Archbishop Anastasios of Albania to be discharged ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.