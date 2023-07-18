UK to Announce $3.2Bln Investment in Arms Stockpiles - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The UK government will invest 2.5 billion Pounds ($3.27 billion) in stockpiles of weapons and create a Global Response Force to strengthen its defense capabilities, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Defence Command Paper Refresh (DCP23), which will be published today (18 July) ... follows the publication of the Integrated Review Refresh earlier this year, which identified Russia as the most acute threat to our security, recognised China as a long-term systemic challenge, and predicted a more adversarial international system .

.. sets out: an additional 2.5 billion pounds investment into our stockpiles and munitions," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the Global Response Force would combine the already deployed forces and high-readiness forces, as well as use "capabilities from all domains."

In addition, the ministry plans, among other things, to boost the country's capabilities in science and technology "in fields such as robotics, human augmentation, directed energy weapons and advanced materials, to gain the edge on the battlefield."