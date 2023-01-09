UrduPoint.com

UK To Announce Ban On Disposable Plastic Tableware Use In England - Environment Secretary

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) UK government will announce a ban on the use of disposable plastic tableware in England, UK Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said.

"This new ban will have a huge imp act to stop the pollution of billions of pieces of plastic and help to protect the natural environment for future generations," Coffey was cited as saying by UK Daily Mail newspaper.

UK authorities plan to ban single-use plastic plates, cutlery, cups and food containers used in restaurants or takeaway place, however it will not affect the plastic packaging for takeaway food in supermarkets, according to the newspaper.

The proposals are expected to receive parliamentary approval, following a ministerial consultation that took place in 2021 and was widely supported by the public. The legislation will be introduced in England starting October to allow companies time to prepare.

Since 2015 the UK government has been tackling the issue of the use of single-use plastic items by introducing extra charges on plastic carrier bags and encouraging recycling. In October 2020, England banned supply or selling of single-use plastic straws, cotton buds, and drink stirrers by manufacturers and retailers.

