UK to Announce Major Changes to Asylum System Rules

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) UK Home Minister Priti Patel defended on Wednesday the new government's plan to reform the country's asylum rules as a way if creating "safe and legal routes" for asylum seekers, but the proposal is already facing criticism ahead of publication.

"By developing safe and legal routes we stop people from being put in the hands of smugglers and people's traffickers," Patel told Sky news broadcaster.

The Home secretary, which is scheduled to unveil "The New Plan for Immigration" later on Wednesday, claimed that the current asylum system is "overwhelmed," so the reform will be focused on identifying genuine asylum seekers, deterring illegal entry and speeding up the removal from the UK of rejected applicants.

"Currently we do not have an effective system that is doing that because our system is being gained by people's smugglers and facilitators," she said, adding that at least 60 percent of the people who are currently in the asylum system have come to the United Kingdom through illegal routes.

The government's asylum system overhaul has been met with criticism from human rights groups and the political opposition even before its official publication.

According to Human Rights barrister Sangeetha Iengar, for example, the fact that under the proposal asylum seekers would be judged for international protection based on their mode of transport to the UK not on their need is "concerning."

"It shows either a total misunderstanding of the law or is seeking to misrepresent the UK's legal obligation" as signatory of the Refugee Convention, she told Sky News.

After stressing that all routes to enter the UK to claim asylum are lawful and legitimate, the lawyer argued that there is nothing that allows countries to criminalize arrivals by boats or to disqualify asylum claims on that basis.

"It's concerning that the Home Office has repeatedly abused this term, illegal, a dangerous lie to spin and propagate, especially from the corridors of powers," the Iengar said.

The Labour Party has said that the government's proposal lacked "competence and compassion" and that it will study it in details to argue for a fair immigration system.