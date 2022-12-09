UrduPoint.com

UK To Announce New Sanctions Against Individuals From 11 Countries On Friday - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United Kingdom plans to announce on Friday a new package of sanctions against individuals from 11 countries, including Russia and Iran, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said.

"Today, I will announce new sanctions on individuals in 11 countries, including Iran, Russia, Mali and Nicaragua, targeting those responsible for acts of torture, sexual violence and the repression of protests," Cleverly told The Guardian.

Cleverly noted that UK diplomats were not "commentators offering thoughts and analysis" but "players on the pitch" and sanctions are a very important tool to influence the situation.

After leaving the European Union, London got the opportunity to impose sanctions independently, and at the moment more than 2,000 individuals and 400 legal entities around the world are under UK sanctions, Cleverly added.

