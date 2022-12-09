UK to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The UK government will announce a new package of sanctions against Russia on Friday.

The package is expected to affect Russian individuals, mainly officials and entrepreneurs, as well as legal entities, that are in any way involved in Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

New restrictions will also target people London believes to be linked to corruption schemes and human rights abuses.

Additionally, London plans to make evading existing sanctions more difficult with the introduction of special measures.

