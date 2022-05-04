UrduPoint.com

UK To Ban Russia From Access To Management Consulting, Accounting, PR Services - London

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

UK to Ban Russia From Access to Management Consulting, Accounting, PR Services - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The United Kingdom will ban Russia from access to the island country's services in fields of management consulting, accounting and PR, the UK Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is today (Wednesday 4 May) announcing a ban on services exports to Russia, cutting them off from doing business with UK sectors that are critical to the Russian economy," the office said in a statement, adding that these measures will prevent Russia's benefit from UK's "world class accountancy, management consultancy, and PR services.

Russian state-owned VGTRK broadcaster, a number of other Russian media and journalists are also affected by the new sanctions.

"This is bolstered by new legislation now in force which means social media, internet services and app store companies must take action to block content from two of Russia's major sources of disinformation, RT and Sputnik," the statement read.

To date, the UK has imposed sanctions against more than 1,600 Russian individuals and entities.

